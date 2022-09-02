Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

WATCH: NYPD officer shoves woman while taking man into custody

NYPD officer seen on video shoving a woman to the ground is now the subject of an internal...
NYPD officer seen on video shoving a woman to the ground is now the subject of an internal investigation
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The New York Police Department released bodycam footage of an officer shoving a woman to the ground.

Police say officers were attempting to take a man into custody Tuesday when 19-year-old Tamani Crum approached the scene.

Crum and the officer exchanged shoves and slaps during the incident.

WARNING: Video used may contain graphic content.

NYPD officer seen on video shoving a woman to the ground is now the subject of an internal investigation. (NYPD)

She was taken into custody and later released.

The officer identified as detective Kendo Kinsey, received a total of six complaints levied against him between 2011 and 2015.

The complaints against the officer included abuse of authority, force and offensive language.

Two of the complaints were substantiated, while an additional two were dismissed and two others were marked closed due to a lack of witnesses.

Crum is due back in court in October, while the officer remains the subject of an internal investigation.

The New York Police Department declined a request for comment from the officer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school
A disabled tractor trailer closed all the southbound lanes of I-95 near Parham Road on...
Overheight truck leads to shutdown of southbound I-95
Mark Hormuz Dean (File photo provided by the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail)
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police search for suspect in Richmond hit-and-run
Billy, a 15-week-old beagle, was rescued from the Envigo breeding facility.
‘We love this dog’: Dozens of beagles rescued from Envigo breeding facility find new homes

Latest News

NYPD officer seen on video shoving a woman to the ground is now the subject of an internal...
GRAPHIC: Officer subject to investigation after shoving woman
FILE - First lady Michelle Obama, and President Barack Obama arrive for the Presidential Medal...
Biden to help unveil Obama White House portrait
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency,...
Iran sends nuclear talks response; US casts doubt on offer
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" at the TCL Chinese Theatre, on...
Anne Heche died without a will, son files to control estate