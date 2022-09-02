Healthcare Pros
Trial set for father charged in death of son found in freezer

Kasceen Weaver
Kasceen Weaver(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A trial date has been set for the father charged in the death of his son, whose body was found in a freezer.

Kasceen Weaver is facing several charges, including aggravated malicious wounding and conspiracy to conceal a dead body.

The trial on the first charge will be on April 25 and 26 of next year. Weaver will go to trial again for the second charge on the week of July 10, 2023.

His 5-year-old son’s body was found at a Chesterfield home on Lookout Point Circle in 2021, and investigators believe the body had been in a freezer for nearly two years.

His wife, Dina, is also charged in the case.

