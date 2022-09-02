Richmond unveils potential design plans for Lee Circle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is giving the first look at how the city could change the Lee Circle land on Monument Avenue.

The Urban Design Committee will review temporary plans to transform what activists have dubbed Marcus-David Peters Circle.

The plan includes a lot of landscaping at the cost of about $100,000.

The site is currently surrounded by fencing.

The state transferred the land back to the city after removing the Robert E. Lee statue there.

The meeting is set for next Thursday at 10 a.m., but the city’s planning commission will have the final vote.

