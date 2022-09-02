Healthcare Pros
Richmond unveils potential design plans for Lee Circle

FILE - A pile of rubble is all that is left after the removal of the pedestal that once held...
FILE - A pile of rubble is all that is left after the removal of the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Richmond, Va.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is giving the first look at how the city could change the Lee Circle land on Monument Avenue.

The Urban Design Committee will review temporary plans to transform what activists have dubbed Marcus-David Peters Circle.

The plan includes a lot of landscaping at the cost of about $100,000.

The site is currently surrounded by fencing.

The state transferred the land back to the city after removing the Robert E. Lee statue there.

The meeting is set for next Thursday at 10 a.m., but the city’s planning commission will have the final vote.

