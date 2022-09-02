Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police seek to identify 2 suspected of stealing items from vehicle

Police are trying to identify the two people pictured.
Police are trying to identify the two people pictured.(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of stealing items from a vehicle.

Between 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Aug. 20, police said items were stolen from a vehicle parked in a parking lot along Pump House Drive.

The victim reported that the window was damaged when she returned to her car, and personal items were gone.

Police said the suspects were last seen leaving in a gray four-door sedan with dark tinted windows. The vehicle displayed license plates from Florida.

The suspects' vehicle.
The suspects' vehicle.(Richmond Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at (804) 646-1007 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

