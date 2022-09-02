Healthcare Pros
Police: Norfolk officer shot, man found shot nearby

When officers tried to investigate further, police say a man near the vehicles began firing at...
When officers tried to investigate further, police say a man near the vehicles began firing at the officers.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say an officer was wounded in a shootout and a man was later found shot nearby.

Norfolk police say officers were patrolling on Vincent Avenue Wednesday night when they noticed two suspicious vehicles stopped on the road.

When officers tried to investigate further, police say a man near the vehicles began firing at the officers.

The officers fired their service weapons and the suspects fled.

One officer detained one suspect after a foot chase and police say the suspect wasn’t injured.

One of the officers was shot, but the injury is not thought to be life-threatening.

A short time later, police say officers found s gunshot victim nearby, but his injury isn’t considered life-threatening.

