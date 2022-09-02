Police: Norfolk officer shot, man found shot nearby

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say an officer was wounded in a shootout and a man was later found shot nearby.

Norfolk police say officers were patrolling on Vincent Avenue Wednesday night when they noticed two suspicious vehicles stopped on the road.

When officers tried to investigate further, police say a man near the vehicles began firing at the officers.

The officers fired their service weapons and the suspects fled.

One officer detained one suspect after a foot chase and police say the suspect wasn’t injured.

One of the officers was shot, but the injury is not thought to be life-threatening.

A short time later, police say officers found s gunshot victim nearby, but his injury isn’t considered life-threatening.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)