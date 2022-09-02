News to Know for Sept. 2: Labor Day travel; Naval officer charged; Youngkin addresses teacher shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s finally Friday! Let’s celebrate the end of the week by looking at our top headlines!

Labor Day Travel

The final travel surge of the summer is here, and millions of people are expected to take a trip to enjoy the long Labor Day weekend.

If you are taking to the skies, The Department of Transportation has a dashboard that will provide more transparency when cancellations or delays occur.

On the dashboard, travelers will be able to compare amenities from 10 major airlines. It lists the services travelers can expect such as rebooking, meals for delays longer than three hours, and overnight accommodations.

The department says this is just one way to help ease travel frustrations at airports across the country, and it plans to hold airlines accountable if they fail to provide promised services.

What About The Roads?

Starting this afternoon, the Virginia Department of Transportation will lift most lane closures.

It’s also planning to suspend most highway work zones.

This will end in the afternoon on Tuesday, Sept. 6. VDOT also says it will have extra patrols around travel hot spots to help with disabled vehicles and service calls.

Navel Officer Charged With Killing Pregnant Girlfriend

We have more information about the case against a navy officer accused of murdering his girlfriend and dumping her body in Hanover.

Raquiah King was 12 weeks pregnant when she was shot to death. Her body was recovered in a ditch off Winns Church Road.

According to court records, Emmanuel Coble, 27, said he paid for King to get an abortion, and when she decided not to follow through it “frustrated him.”

Coble is charged with first-degree murder. He’s being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond and will be back in court on Dec. 6.

Different agencies helped with the investigation, including Hampton Police and Naval Criminal Investigative Services.

Youngkin Signs Order to Address Teacher Shortage

Governor Glenn Youngkin proposed solutions to the teacher shortage and student learning gaps by signing an executive directive Thursday morning.

Governor Glenn Youngkin takes executive action to address the teacher shortage across the state.

His order includes a six-point plan to have state education officials step up efforts to recruit, train and retain teachers. That includes making the teacher’s licensing process faster, and easier for retired or out-of-state teachers to get licensed.

The state board of education will also collect data about why teachers are leaving.

Youngkin also announced a pilot program where school districts will develop new ways to help students who fall behind academically.

15 school districts are taking part including Chesterfield, Hanover, Dinwiddie, and Caroline. That effort could expand statewide based on how the trial goes.

How’s the Weather?

Temperatures will stay warm to hot into Labor Day weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny with humidity creeping up a little. Lows are in the low 60s and highs in the upper 80s.

