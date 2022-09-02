Friday Forecast: Warm and dry today and through the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures stay warm to hot into Labor Day weekend with minimal rain chances until next week

Friday: Mostly sunny with humidity creeping up a little. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Labor Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms late in the day, with the highest rain chance west of I-95. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain likely. The potential is there for a much-needed soaking rain. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy with some lingering showers possible. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain chance: 40%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

