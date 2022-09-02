City of Richmond closes Texas Beach pedestrian bridge
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond has announced the pedestrian bridge leading to Texas Beach is now closed.
A recent inspection of park-maintained bridges found that the bridge was structurally unsafe for public use.
However, visitors will be able to access the James River shore by taking the North Bank Trail east towards downtown until further notice.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.