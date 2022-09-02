Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park

Three people visited Hunting Island State Park on Aug. 3 and reported seeing an animal that was...
Three people visited Hunting Island State Park on Aug. 3 and reported seeing an animal that was 5-6 feet tall and walking upright retreat into the woods from the roadway.(Paul Fisher/Getty Images via Canva)
By WTOC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) – Three visitors to a state park in South Carolina claim they saw an animal they believe could be Bigfoot.

The three people visited Hunting Island State Park on Aug. 3 and reported seeing an animal that was 5-6 feet tall and walking upright retreat into the woods from the roadway.

The people were unable to take a photo quickly enough but reported the sighting to park staff and to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.

According to the report, the animal had legs that were “approximately 3 feet long, human-like jointed knee, with dark brown, splotchy black hair that was approximately 2 inches long.”

The report continues, “We were all in a state of amazement as to what occurred as it happened so quickly. We have enjoyed taking many vacations at the park throughout the years since we were children in the 1950′s to the present. While the area is abundant in wildlife, we have never witnessed anything like this in the past.”

The park superintendent informed the group he would take the report as a “credible incident” and initiate an investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school
A disabled tractor trailer closed all the southbound lanes of I-95 near Parham Road on...
Overheight truck leads to shutdown of southbound I-95
Mark Hormuz Dean (File photo provided by the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail)
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
Billy, a 15-week-old beagle, was rescued from the Envigo breeding facility.
‘We love this dog’: Dozens of beagles rescued from Envigo breeding facility find new homes
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say

Latest News

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Fighting goes on near Ukraine nuclear plant; IAEA on site
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home
In this frame grab from Iranian state television, Iranian navy sailors throw an American sea...
Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, right, arrives at the U.S. District Court in...
Trump White House lawyer arrives for Jan. 6 grand jury