Airports stay busy as travelers hop on their flights for Labor Day weekend

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - On Friday morning, hundreds of travelers went through Richmond International Airport to hop on their flights for one last summer trip during Labor Day weekend.

From Thursday until Tuesday, Richmond International Airport estimates they will see roughly 66,000 travelers during this time frame, which a spokesperson said is pretty steady and a bit higher than a year ago.

Bernie and Tammy Ngo were among the many Virginians who packed their bags for a trip starting this weekend. The couple is heading to Rome for a cruise.

“We’re doing a 10-day Greek island cruise,” said Bernie Ngo.

This couple is planning ahead after experiencing what millions of Americans across the country went through with flight delays and cancellations.

“We left enough of a buffer in case a flight is delayed,” said Tammy Ngo.

Bernie Ngo tells NBC12 their flight to Newark in July was canceled, which led them to drive.

“It was just our last flight coming out of Richmond going to Newark,” he said. “We were sitting here eight hours just waiting for the flight to give us the clearance, and it never took off, so they finally canceled.”

So far this year, FlightAware reports airlines have canceled 146,000 flights, and more than one million flights overall have been delayed.

In an effort to help millions ease their travel headaches, the Department of Transportation created an airline customer service dashboard, which allows travelers to see and compare amenities offered between 10 major airlines and services people can expect, including rebooking and overnight accommodations.

Avis Quint is one of the many travelers who touched down for a vacation in the River City. For Quint and her family, the travel experience was seamless.

“It was absolutely perfect,” she told NBC12. “It left Boston right on time and arrived 30 minutes early.”

A smooth experience Bernie and Tammy are also hoping for as they head to Rome.

“Well, we’re anxious, obviously. A little stressed,” Ngo said. “We’ll be less stressed once we land in Rome, but getting there is part of the adventure, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed and hoping for the best.”

