Affidavit: Naval officer charged with killing girlfriend after she refused an abortion

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Emmanuel Coble has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 20-year-old Raquiah King after she refused to get an abortion in Virginia Beach, court records say.

On the morning of July 21, a passerby discovered a woman’s body in a ditch near Greenwood and Winns Church Road in Hanover. The body was naked, with a bullet wound on the right side of her body, but no bullet casings were found.

According to an affidavit, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office soon became aware of a missing person case out of Hampton for King.

Investigators stated they contacted King’s mom, who said the day before deputies discovered King’s body, she received a sonogram photo from King.

Her daughter was 12 weeks pregnant and said Coble, 27, was the father.

King had also sent texts to her mom about the trouble she had been having with Coble, and if something were to happen to her, Coble would be responsible.

Investigators also received texts between King and her cousin, including one showing a receipt for an abortion at a Planned Parenthood in Virginia Beach on July 20.

Detectives later interviewed Coble, who admitted he had paid for the abortion, but King decided to keep the baby.

According to court documents, Coble said this frustrated him, so he drove King back to her apartment. He said after dropping her off, he returned to his Newport News apartment and fell asleep until the next morning.

One problem with that account, investigators said they found surveillance footage of Coble’s green Chevrolet sedan at an intersection close to 5 a.m. on July 21.

After receiving a warrant, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was later able to search Coble’s car, where they found blood in the back of the vehicle and a hair band similar to one found on King’s body.

Deputies were also able to ping Coble’s phone on the morning of July 21. It showed he had left King’s apartment in Hampton, made his way up to Hanover County, and back to Newport News, all within just a few hours.

Coble is charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Pamunkey Jail without bond.

His next day in court is Dec. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Different agencies helped with the investigation, including Hampton Police and Naval Criminal Investigative Services.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.