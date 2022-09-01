Healthcare Pros
Virginia Executive Mansion set to resume public tours Friday

By Henry Graff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s First Lady is welcoming the public back into the Executive Mansion as public tours are set to resume Friday.

“We are so excited to welcome Virginians back into their home,” said Suzanne Youngkin, Virginia First Lady.

The building has served as the home of Virginia governors and their families since 1813.

“Tours began here in the mansion in the 70s, and so, for 50 years, people from not only the commonwealth but the country have gathered here to learn more about what Virginia has to offer,” said Youngkin.

Ahead of the opening, Youngkin gave NBC12 a sneak peek. The Governor and First Lady have worked with the mansion’s Citizen Advisory Council and staff for the reopening.

Forty-seven unique pieces of art can be found all across the first floor, including this painting by Queena Stovall. It’s called Baptism at The Peddler River. Youngkin says the Virginia artist started painting in her 60s.

“What I love about it this is the optimism and the hope and sense of community that is demonstrated here,” said Youngkin.

Visitors will also enjoy a curated museum-quality art experience featuring artwork from museums across the Commonwealth.

“One of the fun things I’ve been able to do is go visit many of these museum partners and get to pick and choose the things that we want here,” said Youngkin.

The Executive Mansion will remain open on Fridays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. for public tours. No reservations are needed for a visit.

