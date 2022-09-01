Healthcare Pros
Virginia Democrats file FOIA requests on Governor’s out-of-state travel

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Democrats are calling for “full transparency” on the out-of-state travels of Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Thursday morning, Democratic Party officials announced they are submitting Freedom of Information Act requests to the Governor’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

Youngkin has been speaking and campaigning for Republican candidates in other states amid speculation he has national political aspirations.

“Virginians deserve to know where is the Governor going? How did he get there? Was he flying a commercial airline, private jet? Who paid for his security, travel and housing expenses? Did Virginians pay for him to pursue personal political aspirations? These are questions we believe should be answered,” Del. Marcus Simon (D) Falls Church said during a teleconference with reporters.

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter released the following statement Thursday:

“Partisan Democrats in Virginia have spent the better part of the last decade overtaxing Virginians, telling them what cars to drive and shoving parents out of their kids’ classrooms. The Governor donates his salary and pays for his political travel. This is a baseless partisan attack against a Governor rising in popularity for following through on his promises.”

