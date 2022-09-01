Thursday Forecast: Sunny and Hot with low humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures stay warm to hot into Labor Day weekend with minimal rain chances until next week

Thursday: Mostly sunny with low humidity. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with humidity creeping up a little. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

