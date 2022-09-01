Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Thursday Forecast: Sunny and Hot with low humidity

Rain chances low through the weekend
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures stay warm to hot into Labor Day weekend with minimal rain chances until next week

Thursday: Mostly sunny with low humidity. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with humidity creeping up a little. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Raising Cane’s
Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County
Police say speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors in this crash.
Man killed in Henrico three-vehicle crash
Director of Public Works Terrell Hughes says the pandemic was a big factor in the decision to...
Henrico County slowing down limits for one hundred roads
Jasmine Destiney Hughes, 23, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 21.
Missing Hanover woman found dead behind home

Latest News

Forecast: Sunshine the rest of the week!
Forecast: Sunshine the rest of the week!
Forecast: Sunshine the rest of the week!
We have not seen a single named storm during the month of August. That's just the fifth time in...
2022 hurricane season off to quiet start, but above average season still forecast
Wednesday Forecast: Still warm, but a big drop in humidity
Wednesday Forecast: Still warm, but a big drop in humidity