RPD: Man dies after arriving at hospital with gunshot wound

Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday evening.
Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday evening.((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Aug. 31, officers were called to VCU Medical Center for a man who arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim, Albert Christian, 33, of Richmond, died of his injury.

Detectives determined the shooting happened in the 2100 block of North 29th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

