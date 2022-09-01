Healthcare Pros
Police search for suspect in Richmond hit-and-run

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department’s Crash Team is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a hit-and-run last month.

On Aug. 4 shortly after 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of East Byrd Street for the report of a two-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

RPD says its crash team determined the suspect’s vehicle was traveling south on South 5th Street when the driver ignored a red light and hit the victim’s vehicle that was traveling east on East Byrd Street.

The driver of the suspected vehicle ran away from the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

