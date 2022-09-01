News to Know for Sept. 1: Hazing allegations update; New COVID boosters; HBCU football

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s finally September! Let’s celebrate inching closer to fall and everything pumpkin spice by looking at our top headlines!

Mechanicsville High School Hazing Allegations

The school’s principal says he hopes to have an update about the football program’s suspension by the end of the week.

Last week, all JV and Varsity practices and games were suspended as the school division and sheriff’s office investigate allegations of hazing in the program.

A family close to the investigation says they find the new message disturbing - saying the school’s response downplays the severity of the allegations.

They also say they believe the school officials are too concerned about trying to save the reputation of Mechanicsville High and its football program.

FDA Authorizes New COVID-19 Boosters

The FDA just authorized the new shots specifically targeting the newer and highly contagious Omicron variants.

Both Pfizer and Moderna’s boosters were given emergency use authorization by the FDA yesterday.

Scientists say Omicron and its subvariants have evolved so much from the original strain that the initial vaccine formula is considerably less effective at this point.

The federal government already bought 66 million doses of the new boosters from Moderna and 105 million from Pfizer.

Experts are hoping to prevent a fall-winter surge as thousands of Americans are currently hospitalized, and hundreds are still dying every day from the virus.

The CDC is set to meet today and tomorrow to give its review. If it signs off then doctors and pharmacies can start giving out the new boosters.

Advocacy Group Calls For Immediate Changes Within RPS

The Richmond Crusade for Voters demands an audit of attendance, staff and all funds used under literacy.

“Richmond Crusade for Voters,” says the division has been on the decline for two decades.

The group pointed to recent SOL scores - which show that 66 percent of students can’t read at their grade level.

Group members say the number alone means RPS is not preparing students for life after graduation.

The group wants the school board to cooperate more and hold the administration accountable.

Get Ready VUU & VSU Alumni!

An exciting announcement that will change the way all of us watch HBCU Football in the Greater Richmond area.

Starting this month, CW Richmond will air some CIAA football games.

That does include several Virginia State and Virginia Union matchups.

It’s a historic collaboration that changes the game for the athletic programs, fans, and athletes.

You can watch the first broadcast on CW Richmond on Sept. 17th.

How’s the Weather?

Temperatures stay warm to hot into Labor Day weekend with minimal rain chances until next week.

Today will be mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the upper 80s.

