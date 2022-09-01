Healthcare Pros
Join NBC12 for a discussion about mental health resources

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Join NBC12′s Jasmine Turner live at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 for a discussion about mental health and the resources available in Central Virginia.

The discussion will air on NBC12′s streaming services, app and website.

Joining Jasmine for this discussion is Grace Gallagher of the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation.

Gallagher is the mother of Cameron Gallagher, who died in 2014 because of a heart rhythm problem.

“You would do anything for your child when they’re here on Earth,” Grace Gallagher said in July 2014. “So, why wouldn’t you keep doing what she wanted us to do, and needs us to do?”

