Hundreds in Richmond remember lives lost to substance use disorder

Hundreds of crosses lit up outside the Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church.
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On International Overdose Awareness Day, hundreds of white crosses were lit up outside Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church to remember the lives lost and impacted by substance use disorder.

Wednesday night, hundreds of people packed the chapel for a service to remember all the lives who have been impacted.

“Thousands of individuals die from addiction and addiction-related causes, so each one of these crosses has a person’s name and a person associated with it,” Nathan Mitchell, with the McShin Foundation, said. “Individuals can come take a blank cross, add a name to it and participate in the memorial.”

Since 2018, the number of drug overdose deaths in the Commonwealth has continued to climb, with more than 2,600 in 2021.

But new data from the Virginia Department of Health suggests that the number may decrease in 2022 or plateau for the first time in years.

“Right after the pandemic started, we saw a big spike in overdose deaths, and that really continued out throughout the last two years. But it does look like it’s about flatlining and potentially decreasing a little, and the rate of increase isn’t what we’ve been seeing over the last several years,” Rosie Hobron, with VDH, said.

Hobron put together data from the first quarter of 2022 (January - March), suggesting fewer deaths than during the same time period last year.

She believes that while many factors contribute to the lower number, one reason may be a slower flow of fentanyl at the southern border.

”You can look at the DEA reports, and in 2020 and 2021, where the largest number of seizures of fentanyl ever being interdicted by the DEA coming in from the southern border, and they’re only getting part of it. Obviously, they’re not getting everything,” Hobron said.

VDH still expects the number of deaths to reach more than 2,600, and based on locality, the City of Richmond had the most number of deaths in the Commonwealth, with 86 during the first three months of the year.

“The numbers may be plateauing right now, but with all the fentanyl analogs coming out with the deluge of fake pills being pressed, it’s hard to tell right now,” Mitchell said. “All we can do is be ready to have that piece of hope for the next sick and suffering individual ready to go.”

More data on overdose deaths for the months of April to June will be released in October.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

