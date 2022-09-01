Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire

The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.
The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 large SUVs because the heating and cooling fan motors can fail and catch fire.

The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.

The Dearborn, Michigan, company says in government documents that it has reports of 25 fires caused by the motors, which are behind the glove box.

Dealers will replace the front blower motor assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting Sept. 12.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Raising Cane’s
Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County
Police say speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors in this crash.
Man killed in Henrico three-vehicle crash
Director of Public Works Terrell Hughes says the pandemic was a big factor in the decision to...
Henrico County slowing down limits for one hundred roads
Jasmine Destiney Hughes, 23, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 21.
Missing Hanover woman found dead behind home

Latest News

President Joe Biden addresses those who support the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in remarks on Tuesday...
Biden: Can't say you support police if you support 1/6
Dolly Parton has launched a pet apparel line called "Doggy Parton."
Dolly Parton launches ‘Doggy Parton’ pet apparel line
FILE - Twitter said it hopes the edit feature will help make tweeting “more approachable and...
Twitter tests ‘Edit Tweet’ feature
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi, right, walks...
UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting
Dolly Parton has launched a pet apparel line called "Doggy Parton." (CNN, doggyparton.com,...
Dolly Parton launches ‘Doggy Parton’ pet apparel line