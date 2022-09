HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A disabled tractor-trailer closed all the southbound lanes of I-95 near Parham Road on Thursday afternoon.

Update: Disabled Tractor Trailer: SB on I-95 at MM83.7 (0.1mi north of VA-73W Exit83B) in Henrico Co. All SB travel lanes closed. Delay 1 mi. 12:56PM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) September 1, 2022

Virginia Department of Transportation cameras show southbound traffic getting detoured onto I-295.

There’s currently no information on when the interstate will reopen.

