CDC advisers reviewing updated COVID boosters

(WWBT) - It may be time to roll up your sleeve again as a new COVID-19 booster is underway.

CDC advisers are weighing in on when and who needs an updated COVID booster. This comes just one day after the FDA authorized the nation’s first update to COVID vaccines on Wednesday.

Current vaccines combat the original coronavirus strain, whereas the newly formulated doses offer cross-protection.

“It really provides the broadest opportunity of protection against COVID-19,” Pfizer Vaccine Chief Dr. Annaliesa Anderson said.

The new dose is similar to the original covid MRNA-19 vaccine.

“The updated boosters contain the same basic ingredients as the original COVID-19 mRNA vaccines but are modified to target the circulating omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said.

Omicron is highly contagious and the country’s most common strain of the virus. As for who’s eligible, for Pfizer, anyone 12 and older has already received their initial vaccine.

The age increases to 18 and over for anyone getting the Moderna booster.

Regulators say you must wait at least two months following your primary vaccination or booster shot before getting the new one.

“The idea here is not just to increase the antibodies right now, but also to hopefully give us a longer duration of protection because the hope here is not to have to give lots of vaccines each year,” FDA Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Dr. Peter Marks said.

Locally, once the CDC Advisers release their recommendations, we could see these new doses as early as next week.

