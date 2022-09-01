Healthcare Pros
Blind cow in Virginia receives library card

Annie, a 2-year-old blind dwarf cow, received her very own library card.
Annie, a 2-year-old blind dwarf cow, received her very own library card.
By Hannah Smith
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday was a big day for Annie, a 2-year-old blind dwarf cow, as she received her very own library card.

Annie, a rescue at Life with Pigs Farm Animal Sanctuary, went to the James City County Public Library on Aug. 30 to get her library card and check out an audiobook titled “Moo.”

Annie was the first cow to receive a library card, which comes ahead of National Library Card Sign Up Month in September.

Annie, a 2-year-old blind dwarf cow, received her very own library card.
Annie, a 2-year-old blind dwarf cow, received her very own library card.(Life with Pigs Farm Animal Sanctuary)

After getting her library card, Annie met with people to give a closer look into her life and the lives of other rescues at Life with Pigs.

“Life with Pigs is dedicated to educating people about the injustices faced by animals and how we can better coexist with our fellow earthlings,” said Ryan Phillips, founder of Life with Pigs.

Learn more about Life with Pigs HERE.

