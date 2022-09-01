Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old girl last seen in Indianapolis

An Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Delilah Jennings (left), who is believed to be...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Delilah Jennings (left), who is believed to be with 32-year-old Monica Burdine (right).(ISP)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WPTA/Gray News) - Indiana State Police (ISP) have issued an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning in Indianapolis.

Police say they are looking for 9-year-old Delilah Jennings, who was last seen with her hair in a ponytail and wearing a gray “ILH” shirt with an emblem in the middle, sky-blue pants, and black and white shoes.

Authorities say she is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police believe she is with 32-year-old Monica Burdine, who is believed to be driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate 233BXA.

Burdine was last seen with her hair in long black braids and wearing a blue fitted hoodie, gray biker shorts and white shoes.

Detectives ask that anyone with information call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Raising Cane’s
Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County
Police say speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors in this crash.
Man killed in Henrico three-vehicle crash
Jasmine Destiney Hughes, 23, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 21.
Missing Hanover woman found dead behind home
Director of Public Works Terrell Hughes says the pandemic was a big factor in the decision to...
Henrico County slowing down limits for one hundred roads

Latest News

United States Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addresses business leaders during a congressional...
Judge again denies Graham’s effort to skirt Georgia subpoena
A disabled tractor trailer closed all the southbound lanes of I-95 near Parham Road on...
Overheight truck leads to shutdown of southbound I-95
Former President Donald Trump's financial records will be turned over to a House panel as part...
House committee reaches deal to get Trump financial records
AMAZING: Former elementary school janitor works his way up to principal