All lanes open after two-vehicle crash on I-95

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - All lanes are open after a two-vehicle crash that happened on I-95 in Chesterfield early Thursday morning.

At 5:13 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to the report of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and minivan on I-95 south at mile marker 66 near Chippenham Parkway.

VSP says the crash the driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

