Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

All lanes open after two-vehicle crash on I-95

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and minivan...
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and minivan on I-95 south near mile marker 66.(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - All lanes are open after a two-vehicle crash that happened on I-95 in Chesterfield early Thursday morning.

At 5:13 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to the report of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and minivan on I-95 south at mile marker 66 near Chippenham Parkway.

VSP says the crash the driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Raising Cane’s
Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County
Police say speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors in this crash.
Man killed in Henrico three-vehicle crash
Director of Public Works Terrell Hughes says the pandemic was a big factor in the decision to...
Henrico County slowing down limits for one hundred roads
Jasmine Destiney Hughes, 23, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 21.
Missing Hanover woman found dead behind home

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police search for suspect in Richmond hit-and-run
Environmental activists rally outside of Community College Workforce Alliance in Richmond...
Youngkin administration outlines plan to withdraw Virginia from carbon market by regulation
The FDA has authorized new, updated COVID booster shots targeting the newer and highly...
News to Know for Sept. 1: Hazing allegations update; New COVID boosters; HBCU football
CDC to review updated COVID boosters Thursday
CDC to review updated COVID boosters Thursday