2022 Virginia ABC liquor sales soar

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Liquor sales are up higher this year in Virginia.

Virginia ABC reported a gross revenue of $1.4 billion, up $60 million from 2021. The increase is being attributed to more businesses reopening for in-person dining and six ABC store expansions.

“This was really the year of the restaurant comeback. Our restaurant licensees really came back in a big way, especially after 2020 and how devastating that was. And so our growth this year was really about licensee growth,” Virginia ABC CEO Travis Hill said.

Tito’s Handmade was a top seller, followed by Hennessy.

Leaders launch "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" Campaign
Youngkin reveals plan addressing teacher shortage, learning loss
Hurricane preparedness: How to use a generator safely
Leaders launch "Drive Sober or get pulled over" Campaign
Gov. Youngkin reveals plan addressing teacher shortage, learning loss
