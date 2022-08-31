Wednesday Forecast: Still warm, but a big drop in humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A huge humidity drop adds to our comfort level but it’ll still be hot, with highs near 90°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with much lower humidity. Surge of drier air arrives 9-10am in RVA. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with low humidity. the *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 90.

Sunday: Partly sunny. A stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Labor Day: Partly sunny. A stray shower or storm possible. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.