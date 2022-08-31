‘We love this dog’: Dozens of beagles rescued from Envigo breeding facility find new homes

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - In the yard of his Henrico home, Frank Payne loves to play fetch with his two dogs, River and Billy. Billy, a 15-week-old beagle, was given a second chance at life alongside thousands of beagles rescued from the Envigo Breeding Facility in Cumberland County.

Frank Payne adopted Billy the Beagle in early July. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Payne told NBC12 that his adoption story with Billy started when a foster family approached him at a tennis event.

“That had heard I was a big lover of beagles,” Payne said.

Frank Payne brought home a 15-week-old beagle rescued from the Envigo Breeding Facility in Cumberland. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

In early July, Payne started the adoption process for Billy, who was part of the first group of beagles rescued from the Cumberland facility.

When Billy arrived in his new home, Payne believed he had separation anxiety from his pack. A few days later, Payne said Billy adapted quickly to his new home alongside his furry four-legged friend, River.

Frank Payne's dogs, Billy and River, spend all their time playing in his yard. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

“This dog has a lot of energy,” Payne said. “He’s very smart.”

According to court documents, inspectors allege beagles at the Envigo breeding facility lived in horrific conditions and were given food filled with maggots and feces. In total, 4,000 beagles were saved from the facility. With help from the Humane Society of the United States, the beagles were taken to shelters and organizations across the country to help them find new homes.

“To assume he was going to be in a cage for the rest of his life, I can’t imagine it and fathom it,” Payne said.

Billy the Beagle is settling into his new Henrico home after being rescued from the Envigo breeding facility. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Billy was adopted from Richmond Animal Care and Control, one of the many places connecting dozens of beagles with families in the River City.

“Since we’ve had these sweet little love buckets, we have had an immense amount of interest from citizens all across the country,” said Christie Chipps Peters, director of Richmond Animal Care and Control.

Since the start, RACC has taken in 87 beagles.

“Any time there’s a call to action in our state that we can help, we really try and do so,” she said.

At the moment, RACC said 28 beagles, including four moms and their litters, are still in foster care and are expected to be ready for adoption starting in the middle of September and at the end of the month.

RACC said this is an effort they’re thankful to be part of.

“I think just to be able to offer our help and support in trying to find those animals forever homes that may have not had great life prior has been very rewarding for our staff,” said Chipps Peters. “We’ve found really wonderful homes for them.”

Payne is grateful to give his new furry family member a new home and life.

“We made the best decision of our lives,” said Payne. “We say constantly this is a great decision. We love this dog to death, and this has been wonderful.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.