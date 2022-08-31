Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

‘We love this dog’: Dozens of beagles rescued from Envigo breeding facility find new homes

Richmond SPCA, Richmond Animal Care and Control have been caring for dozens of beagles and helping them get adopted
Billy, a 15-week-old beagle, was rescued from the Envigo breeding facility.
Billy, a 15-week-old beagle, was rescued from the Envigo breeding facility.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - In the yard of his Henrico home, Frank Payne loves to play fetch with his two dogs, River and Billy. Billy, a 15-week-old beagle, was given a second chance at life alongside thousands of beagles rescued from the Envigo Breeding Facility in Cumberland County.

Frank Payne adopted Billy the Beagle in early July.
Frank Payne adopted Billy the Beagle in early July.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Payne told NBC12 that his adoption story with Billy started when a foster family approached him at a tennis event.

“That had heard I was a big lover of beagles,” Payne said.

Frank Payne brought home a 15-week-old beagle rescued from the Envigo Breeding Facility in...
Frank Payne brought home a 15-week-old beagle rescued from the Envigo Breeding Facility in Cumberland.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

In early July, Payne started the adoption process for Billy, who was part of the first group of beagles rescued from the Cumberland facility.

When Billy arrived in his new home, Payne believed he had separation anxiety from his pack. A few days later, Payne said Billy adapted quickly to his new home alongside his furry four-legged friend, River.

Frank Payne's dogs, Billy and River, spend all their time playing in his yard.
Frank Payne's dogs, Billy and River, spend all their time playing in his yard.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

“This dog has a lot of energy,” Payne said. “He’s very smart.”

According to court documents, inspectors allege beagles at the Envigo breeding facility lived in horrific conditions and were given food filled with maggots and feces. In total, 4,000 beagles were saved from the facility. With help from the Humane Society of the United States, the beagles were taken to shelters and organizations across the country to help them find new homes.

“To assume he was going to be in a cage for the rest of his life, I can’t imagine it and fathom it,” Payne said.

Billy the Beagle is settling into his new Henrico home after being rescued from the Envigo...
Billy the Beagle is settling into his new Henrico home after being rescued from the Envigo breeding facility.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Billy was adopted from Richmond Animal Care and Control, one of the many places connecting dozens of beagles with families in the River City.

“Since we’ve had these sweet little love buckets, we have had an immense amount of interest from citizens all across the country,” said Christie Chipps Peters, director of Richmond Animal Care and Control.

Since the start, RACC has taken in 87 beagles.

“Any time there’s a call to action in our state that we can help, we really try and do so,” she said.

At the moment, RACC said 28 beagles, including four moms and their litters, are still in foster care and are expected to be ready for adoption starting in the middle of September and at the end of the month.

RACC said this is an effort they’re thankful to be part of.

“I think just to be able to offer our help and support in trying to find those animals forever homes that may have not had great life prior has been very rewarding for our staff,” said Chipps Peters. “We’ve found really wonderful homes for them.”

Payne is grateful to give his new furry family member a new home and life.

“We made the best decision of our lives,” said Payne. “We say constantly this is a great decision. We love this dog to death, and this has been wonderful.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raising Cane’s
Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County
Jasmine Destiney Hughes, 23, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 21.
Missing Hanover woman found dead behind home
VDOT says the crash happened near mile marker 75 just before the I-64 ramp.
All lanes open after crash on I-95 in Richmond
Virginia State Police said a motorcyclist was killed in a wrong-way crash in Richmond over the...
Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash in Richmond
Hanover School board passes transgender bathroom policy.
Hanover School Board passes transgender bathroom, locker room policy

Latest News

An exciting announcement that will change the way all of us watch HBCU Football in the Greater...
‘It means a great deal’: HBCU football programs react to CW Richmond partnership to broadcast games
Volunteers restore fountain at historic Woodland Cemetery
‘These people need to be taken care of’: Volunteers restore fountain at Woodland Cemetery
The monument of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis along Monument Avenue in Richmond,...
Richmond’s Confederate monuments to be part of Los Angeles art exhibit
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Police vehicles vandalized at RPD headquarters parking deck