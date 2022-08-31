Healthcare Pros
Wawa offering free any size hot coffee on Sept. 1

Wawa is opening its 100th store
Wawa is opening its 100th store(Wawa)
By Joi Bass
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Sept. 1, Wawa customers can get a free any-size hot coffee at all Virginia locations.

The company is celebrating the opening of its 100th store in Fairfax, Va.

“It gives us great pride to open our 100th store in Virginia and toast our customers for their years of support,” said Adam Schall, Senior Director of Store Operations. “We hope our customers enjoy celebrating this milestone, and we look forward to continued growth in the region.”

