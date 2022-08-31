Wawa offering free any size hot coffee on Sept. 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Sept. 1, Wawa customers can get a free any-size hot coffee at all Virginia locations.

The company is celebrating the opening of its 100th store in Fairfax, Va.

“It gives us great pride to open our 100th store in Virginia and toast our customers for their years of support,” said Adam Schall, Senior Director of Store Operations. “We hope our customers enjoy celebrating this milestone, and we look forward to continued growth in the region.”

