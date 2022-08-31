UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong primed to break more school records

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is hosting Richmond on Saturday, September 31 for its season opener, and expectations are high with senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong under the spotlight.

Armstrong could have turned pro last year, but he decided to return to Virginia for his senior year.

He’s racked up big stats the past couple of years at UVA, and he’s on the verge of making history. Last year, he set UVA single season records for total offense, passing yards, and passing touchdowns.

This year, Armstrong will likely set several career passing records at UVA, and he’ll almost certainly break Bryce Perkins’ record for career total yards in the season opener against Richmond.

“Wins are going to get you whatever those records are. I’m just going out there and playing as hard as I can, being a quarterback that distributes the ball well and quickly, just having a high completion percentage and letting those guys get moving out there, letting those guys make the plays. That’s my job and that’s really all I’m going to be focused on doing,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong is also just six touchdown passes away from breaking Matt Schaub’s record for career passing touchdowns, and he will also most likely break Schaub’s record for all-time passing yards by the third game of the season.

“He can get the ball anywhere on the field. He can be on the right side hash and he can throw it to the left side, you know what I’m saying, it’s crazy how talented his arm is,” said wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr.

Davis Jr. says that Armstrong’s best quality is his leadership.

New Head Coach Tony Elliot says that he wants his team to have a strong running game that will allow Armstrong to shine.

Speaking to his team, Coach Elliot said: “I just want Brennan to win, because that’s what he came back to do, to be the best version of himself that he can be, and hopefully the offense will allow him to break those records. We’re installing a Virginia offense, and there are things that will help you for the future and things that are different from what you’ve done in the past. We’re going to work really hard to be a balanced team and establish the run, and that’ll allow you to benefit from all the things that come off of it. We’ll be playing in a system and not putting the pressure on you to always come up with a play. Use your playmakers around you and if we can establish the run, then Brennan will have the opportunity to deliver the ball.”

Armstrong is looking ahead to his upcoming game.

“We’ve been going against our defense, and now it’s time to get going against another team, getting that game feel, game rhythm, scoring touchdowns, hearing the crowd, just getting back into it all. I think it’s going to be a really exciting for us, the crowd, and everyone who’s coming,” Armstrong said.

Coach Elliot has also released the team’s first depth chart. Charlottesville native Jonas Sanker is listed as Virginia’s starting strong safety for the opening game against Richmond.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.