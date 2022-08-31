Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Trial date set for father of missing Hampton 4-year-old

The three-day trial is set for Nov. 7.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - The father of a missing 4-year-old from Hampton is set to go on trial this fall.

WVEC reports Cory Bigsby has been behind bars since February. He was taken in for questioning and arrested shortly after he reported his son Codi missing on Jan. 31.

Cory faces 30 counts of child neglect not related to his son’s disappearance.

His legal team plans to ask a judge to throw out all of the statements he’s made to Hampton Police during an evidence hearing on Sept. 20.

The three-day trial is set for Nov. 7.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raising Cane’s
Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County
VDOT says the crash happened near mile marker 75 just before the I-64 ramp.
All lanes open after crash on I-95 in Richmond
Jasmine Destiney Hughes, 23, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 21.
Missing Hanover woman found dead behind home
Virginia State Police said a motorcyclist was killed in a wrong-way crash in Richmond over the...
Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash in Richmond
A man is currently in the hospital after getting shot in Chesterfield Monday evening.
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield shooting

Latest News

After months of delay and debate, the Hanover School Board adopted a transgender bathroom and...
News to Know for Aug. 31: Speed limits reduced; Cory Bigsby trial; Raising Cane’s
In a note to families - principal Charles Stevens says the investigation is still ongoing and...
Mechanicsville principal hopes to have update on football suspension by Friday
Trial date set for father of missing Hampton 4-year-old
Cory Bigsby set to go on trial in November
In a 5-2 vote, the Hanover County School Board passed the transgender bathroom and locker room...
Hanover County School Board adpots transgender bathroom, locker room policy