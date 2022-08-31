Trial date set for father of missing Hampton 4-year-old

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - The father of a missing 4-year-old from Hampton is set to go on trial this fall.

WVEC reports Cory Bigsby has been behind bars since February. He was taken in for questioning and arrested shortly after he reported his son Codi missing on Jan. 31.

Cory faces 30 counts of child neglect not related to his son’s disappearance.

His legal team plans to ask a judge to throw out all of the statements he’s made to Hampton Police during an evidence hearing on Sept. 20.

The three-day trial is set for Nov. 7.

