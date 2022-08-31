Healthcare Pros
Richmond’s Confederate monuments to be part of Los Angeles art exhibit

The monument of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis along Monument Avenue in Richmond,...
The monument of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis along Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, was torn down by protesters. (Source: WWBT/Gray News)((Source: WWBT/Gray News))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several of Richmond’s Confederate monuments are headed to California to be part of a new exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

The exhibit “Monuments” will feature Jefferson Davis, Matthew Fontaine Maury, Williams Carter Wickham and Joseph Bryan. The Jefferson Davis monument is currently on display at The Valentine in Richmond.

Those are just four of the 15 Confederate monuments that will be on display; others come from Charlottesville, Baltimore and Houston.

