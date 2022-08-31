Richmond’s Confederate monuments to be part of Los Angeles art exhibit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several of Richmond’s Confederate monuments are headed to California to be part of a new exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

The exhibit “Monuments” will feature Jefferson Davis, Matthew Fontaine Maury, Williams Carter Wickham and Joseph Bryan. The Jefferson Davis monument is currently on display at The Valentine in Richmond.

Those are just four of the 15 Confederate monuments that will be on display; others come from Charlottesville, Baltimore and Houston.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.