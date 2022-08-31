Richmond advocacy group calls for immediate corrective actions within city public schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the shadow of Richmond City Hall, there’s a call for immediate corrective action to bolster the learning happening inside city public schools.

“What the hell is going there? There are disconnects all throughout this system and we’re here to put a light on it,” said Marty Jewell, Richmond Crusade for Voters.

Wednesday, several members of the group Richmond Crusade for Voters held a news conference to demand an audit of attendance, staff and all funds used under literacy. They want to know where money for literacy is actually going, and also want parents to get involved.

“That parents understand the importance and gravity of the situation and the affect it’s having on their children and that they all need to be a part of the conversation,” said Frank Moseley, Richmond Democracy Center.

The group points to recent SOL scores, which show division-wide, 66% of students can’t read at their grade level, and 89% of students can’t perform math at their grade level.

“If you can’t read and understand the question how in the ham sandwich are you going give the proper answer,” said Jewell.

Members did speak about the division and dysfunction among current school board members. The group wants the board to cooperate more and hold the administration accountable. In the meantime, they say poor scores means RPS is not producing the best graduates.

“Richmond public schools are putting out people that cannot take care of themselves and now they’re making low wage income if they are working at all,” said Revered Garry Callis, Richmond Crusade for Voters.

A spokesperson for the school division declined comment for the story.

