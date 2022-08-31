Police vehicles vandalized at RPD headquarters parking deck

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after its vehicles were vandalized in the RPD parking deck.

Around 12:42 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer in the parking deck saw several police vehicles spray-painted with black paint. Police said the damage happened overnight.

RPD said that if the vandalism is assessed at $1,000 or more, the person responsible can be charged with a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

