Police vehicles vandalized at RPD headquarters parking deck
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after its vehicles were vandalized in the RPD parking deck.
Around 12:42 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer in the parking deck saw several police vehicles spray-painted with black paint. Police said the damage happened overnight.
RPD said that if the vandalism is assessed at $1,000 or more, the person responsible can be charged with a felony.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
