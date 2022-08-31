Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Police vehicles vandalized at RPD headquarters parking deck

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after its vehicles were vandalized in the RPD parking deck.

Around 12:42 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer in the parking deck saw several police vehicles spray-painted with black paint. Police said the damage happened overnight.

RPD said that if the vandalism is assessed at $1,000 or more, the person responsible can be charged with a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raising Cane’s
Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County
Jasmine Destiney Hughes, 23, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 21.
Missing Hanover woman found dead behind home
VDOT says the crash happened near mile marker 75 just before the I-64 ramp.
All lanes open after crash on I-95 in Richmond
Virginia State Police said a motorcyclist was killed in a wrong-way crash in Richmond over the...
Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash in Richmond
Hanover School board passes transgender bathroom policy.
Hanover School Board passes transgender bathroom, locker room policy

Latest News

Five games will include Virginia teams, including the Virginia Union-Virginia State matchup in...
CW Richmond to air HBCU football games
In the shadow of Richmond City Hall, there's a call for immediate corrective action to bolster...
Richmond advocacy group calls for immediate corrective actions within city public schools
Police say speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors in this crash.
Man killed in Henrico three-vehicle crash
Wawa is opening its 100th store
Wawa offering free any size hot coffee on Sept. 1