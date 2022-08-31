News to Know for Aug. 31: Speed limits reduced; Cory Bigsby trial; Raising Cane’s

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The last day of August is finally here, let’s celebrate by taking a look at our top headlines for this Wednesday:

Hanover School Board Adopts Transgender Bathroom Policy

After months of delay and debate, the Hanover School Board adopted a transgender bathroom and locker room policy.

Under the policy, a transgender student can submit a written request to use the bathroom that they say matches their gender identity. They would also potentially need to submit documents like a doctor’s note and disciplinary or criminal records.

The school board would then have the final say in each case.

However, some parents and even school board members felt the policy was too invasive. There were protests before the meeting started - particularly over the part of the policy that required the background or disciplinary check.

The policy is now in effect with Hanover starting class next week.

Some school board members did admit the policy isn’t perfect but said it could always be changed in the future.

Slow Your Roll Drivers!

Henrico County leaders are asking drivers to pump the brakes on the roads by reducing speed limits on one hundred roads throughout the county.

Henrico County is reducing speed limits for more than 100 roads with the goal of making them safer.

In 2020, there were seven deadly crashes involving people or bicyclists who were hit by vehicles. In 2021, that number climbed to 12.

Now, the county is working to lower those speed limits by between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

It’s already updated signs on about 40 roads and plans to get 60 more in the next year.

Cory Bigsby Set To Go To Trial

The father of a missing 4-year-old from Hampton is set to go on trial this fall.

WVEC reports Cory Bigsby has been behind bars since February. He was taken in for questioning and arrested shortly after he reported his son Codi missing on Jan. 31.

Cory faces 30 counts of child neglect not related to his son’s disappearance.

His legal team plans to ask a judge to throw out all of the statements he’s made to Hampton Police during an evidence hearing on Sept. 20.

The three-day trial is set for Nov. 7.

Get Ready Raising Cane’s Fans!

National Chicken Finger Day with Raising Cane's

The fast food chain is gearing up to open two locations in Chesterfield this fall!

The first location will open up in late fall in Chester at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway, followed by another opening at 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian.

In preparations for the openings, Raising Cane’s will hire 260 crew members for positions ranging from crew to management.

Raising Cane’s will serve customers at its Chester location through its mobile app, dual-lane drive-thru, takeout, and dine-in.

The Raising Cane’s in Midlothian will feature a three-lane drive-thru and large patio, allowing customers to order chicken fingers for takeout, dine-in, or through its mobile app.

Humidity Drops!

It’s still going to be a hot day despite the drop in humidity.

Today will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 80s.

