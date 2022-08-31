Mechanicsville principal hopes to have update on football suspension by Friday

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Mechanicsville High School’s principal is providing an update on the investigation into hazing allegations within its football program.

The team’s season was suspended last week after a tip to the sheriff’s office about upperclassmen allegedly assaulting other players.

In a note to families - principal Charles Stevens says the investigation is still ongoing and football practices and games remain suspended at this time.

That includes this week’s game against Powhatan.

Stevens says he hopes to provide an update on when the program can resume by this Friday.

