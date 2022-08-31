Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Mechanicsville principal hopes to have update on football suspension by Friday

In a note to families - principal Charles Stevens says the investigation is still ongoing and...
In a note to families - principal Charles Stevens says the investigation is still ongoing and football practices and games remain suspended at this time.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Mechanicsville High School’s principal is providing an update on the investigation into hazing allegations within its football program.

The team’s season was suspended last week after a tip to the sheriff’s office about upperclassmen allegedly assaulting other players.

In a note to families - principal Charles Stevens says the investigation is still ongoing and football practices and games remain suspended at this time.

That includes this week’s game against Powhatan.

Stevens says he hopes to provide an update on when the program can resume by this Friday.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raising Cane’s
Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County
VDOT says the crash happened near mile marker 75 just before the I-64 ramp.
All lanes open after crash on I-95 in Richmond
Jasmine Destiney Hughes, 23, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 21.
Missing Hanover woman found dead behind home
Virginia State Police said a motorcyclist was killed in a wrong-way crash in Richmond over the...
Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash in Richmond
A man is currently in the hospital after getting shot in Chesterfield Monday evening.
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield shooting

Latest News

After months of delay and debate, the Hanover School Board adopted a transgender bathroom and...
News to Know for Aug. 31: Speed limits reduced; Cory Bigsby trial; Raising Cane’s
Cory faces 30 counts of child neglect not related to his son’s disappearance.
Trial date set for father of missing Hampton 4-year-old
Trial date set for father of missing Hampton 4-year-old
Cory Bigsby set to go on trial in November
In a 5-2 vote, the Hanover County School Board passed the transgender bathroom and locker room...
Hanover County School Board adpots transgender bathroom, locker room policy