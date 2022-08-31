Man killed in Henrico three-vehicle crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a crash in Henrico Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:37 p.m., Henrico Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the intersection of Dumbarton Road and Bloomingdale Avenue for the report of a three-vehicle crash.

Henrico Police says a Dodge Ram truck was traveling west on Dumbarton Road, and a Nissan Altima was traveling south on Bloomingdale Avenue at Dumbarton Road.

The driver of the Nissan then pulled out in front of the Dodge Ram and the car was struck on the driver’s side. Then the Nissan hit a parked car along Bloomingdale Avenue.

The driver and sole occupant of the Nissan Altima, David Chidester, 69, of Henrico died at the hospital from his injuries.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

Police say speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors in this crash.

