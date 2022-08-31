‘It means a great deal’: HBCU football programs react to CW Richmond partnership to broadcast games

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is an exciting announcement that will change the way all of us watch HBCU Football in the Greater Richmond area. This year, CW Richmond will air several CIAA football games, including a number of Virginia State and Virginia Union matchups.

It’s good news for these schools as they try to get more visibility.

This partnership between CW Richmond and HBCU football schools is a historic collaboration that changes the game for the several athletic programs, fans and student-athletes involved.

“They were so excited,” VSU Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Peggy Davis said. “This partnership with CW is just really helping us to fulfill our promise to our student-athletes that they’re going to get that national recognition.”

It is a monumental step that is years in the making.

“This will be the first time in history something like this has happened, so I’m excited,” VUU Associate Athletic Director and Football Coach Alvin Parker said.

Virginia Union is excited to see their games televised on the CW Richmond. Parker says the entire community will also benefit.

“It does something for the local fans,” he said. “We have a couple of those broadcasts that are gonna be national broadcasts... people from east to west coast will be able to see, so we feel great about it.”

The TV exposure is great for football fans, but VSU Senior Kendrick Mason says it means more than that.

“It represents a change in the tide,” Mason said. “We know that our students are just as capable as any other university students...getting to see them have the exposure that their friends who may have went to UVA or Virginia Tech, getting to see them experienced that - it’s awesome. It’s like they finally get their shot.”

One of those student-athletes impacted is VSU quarterback Jabari Blake. He switched colleges, hoping to get a shot like this, playing football for a national audience.

“It definitely means a lot...it just shows the growth, especially in HBCU football, and just the growth from the program,” he said. “I’m just glad to be a part of it; just transferring in from another college, just coming in and being a part of something big.”

“When we have an opportunity to expand the reach for our student-athletes, not just regionally but nationally...it means a great deal,” Davis said.

Each game will have a pre-game show starting an hour before kick-off. Five games will include Virginia teams, including the Virginia Union-Virginia State matchup in November.

