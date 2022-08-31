Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

CW Richmond to air HBCU football games

Five games will include Virginia teams, including the Virginia Union-Virginia State matchup in...
Five games will include Virginia teams, including the Virginia Union-Virginia State matchup in November.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CW Richmond will be home to several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football games this fall.

Each game will have a pre-game show starting an hour before kick-off. Five games will include Virginia teams, including the Virginia Union-Virginia State matchup in November.

FULL SCHEDULE:

  • Sept. 17 at noon: Winston Salem State vs Elizabeth City State
  • Sept. 24 at 4 p.m.: Virginia Union vs Fayetteville State
  • Oct. 1 at 2 p.m.: Lincoln PA vs Winston Salem State
  • Oct. 8 at noon: Elizabeth City State vs Virginia Union
  • Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.: Bowie State vs Virginia State
  • Oct. 15 at noon: Virginia Union vs Bowie State
  • Oct. 22 at noon: Virginia Union vs Lincoln PA
  • Oct. 29 at 4 p.m.: Shaw vs Fayetteville State
  • Nov. 5 at noon: Virginia Union vs Virginia State
  • Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.: Fayetteville State vs Winston Salem State

You can watch CW Richmond (WUPV) over the air on channel 65.1 and on your cable and satellite services.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raising Cane’s
Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County
VDOT says the crash happened near mile marker 75 just before the I-64 ramp.
All lanes open after crash on I-95 in Richmond
Jasmine Destiney Hughes, 23, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 21.
Missing Hanover woman found dead behind home
Virginia State Police said a motorcyclist was killed in a wrong-way crash in Richmond over the...
Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash in Richmond
A man is currently in the hospital after getting shot in Chesterfield Monday evening.
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield shooting

Latest News

Richmond Flying Squirrels (Source: Richmond Flying Squirrels)
Richmond Flying Squirrels announce 2023 game schedule
Lane Stadium
Virginia Tech working to enhance student experience at football games
The Washington Commanders took part in the Nike Kickoff Classic in Richmond on Friday, Aug. 26.
Washington Commanders players visit Richmond
The J.R. Tucker High School football team is set to play their first home game in their new...
‘Quite a journey’: After three years, J.R. Tucker football team will play first home game in new stadium