CW Richmond to air HBCU football games

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CW Richmond will be home to several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football games this fall.

Each game will have a pre-game show starting an hour before kick-off. Five games will include Virginia teams, including the Virginia Union-Virginia State matchup in November.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Sept. 17 at noon: Winston Salem State vs Elizabeth City State

Sept. 24 at 4 p.m.: Virginia Union vs Fayetteville State

Oct. 1 at 2 p.m.: Lincoln PA vs Winston Salem State

Oct. 8 at noon: Elizabeth City State vs Virginia Union

Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.: Bowie State vs Virginia State

Oct. 15 at noon: Virginia Union vs Bowie State

Oct. 22 at noon: Virginia Union vs Lincoln PA

Oct. 29 at 4 p.m.: Shaw vs Fayetteville State

Nov. 5 at noon: Virginia Union vs Virginia State

Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.: Fayetteville State vs Winston Salem State

You can watch CW Richmond (WUPV) over the air on channel 65.1 and on your cable and satellite services.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.