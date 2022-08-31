CW Richmond to air HBCU football games
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CW Richmond will be home to several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football games this fall.
Each game will have a pre-game show starting an hour before kick-off. Five games will include Virginia teams, including the Virginia Union-Virginia State matchup in November.
FULL SCHEDULE:
- Sept. 17 at noon: Winston Salem State vs Elizabeth City State
- Sept. 24 at 4 p.m.: Virginia Union vs Fayetteville State
- Oct. 1 at 2 p.m.: Lincoln PA vs Winston Salem State
- Oct. 8 at noon: Elizabeth City State vs Virginia Union
- Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.: Bowie State vs Virginia State
- Oct. 15 at noon: Virginia Union vs Bowie State
- Oct. 22 at noon: Virginia Union vs Lincoln PA
- Oct. 29 at 4 p.m.: Shaw vs Fayetteville State
- Nov. 5 at noon: Virginia Union vs Virginia State
- Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.: Fayetteville State vs Winston Salem State
You can watch CW Richmond (WUPV) over the air on channel 65.1 and on your cable and satellite services.
