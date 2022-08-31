Healthcare Pros
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field

Friends describe Doug Dulmage as a devoted farmer, an avid hunter, a loving husband and a father of two.
By Nachai Taylor, Jordan Schroeer and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – Four bodies were discovered in a North Dakota wheat field Monday.

The Towner County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called to the field for a report of unresponsive people.

When deputies arrived, they found four people shot dead. They said they also found a gun on one of the bodies.

Early investigation points to an apparent murder-suicide, the sheriff’s office said.

Family members and neighbors on the scene tell KVLY an argument occurred, and a man shot and killed his brother, his son, and his boss before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities have identified one of the victims as Doug Dulmage. The identities of the three related men will be released later this week.

Friends describe Dulmage as a devoted farmer, an avid hunter, a loving husband and a father of two.

“He was a pillar of the community; it’s a total devastating loss. Everybody loved Doug Dulmage,” said Pat Traynor, a friend of nearly two decades. “Everybody, Doug didn’t have enemies. Everybody loved, loved Doug. Just a tremendous role model for all of us.”

The Towner County Sheriff’s Department and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are working the case.

