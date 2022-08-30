Healthcare Pros
Virginia won’t tax forgiven student loans, despite news reports

Virginia in 2022 conformed part of its tax code to a provision of the American Rescue Plan Act that excluded student loans that have been forgiven from being taxed as gross income through 2025.(Getty Images & Virginia Mercury)
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Virginia will not tax as income student loans forgiven under a new plan announced by President Joe Biden last week, according to representatives of two state agencies.

“The amount of student loan debt that was forgiven will be left out of federal adjusted gross income, and, by extension, Virginia taxable income, without any further action by the General Assembly,” wrote Stephen Kindermann, a finance attorney in the Virginia Division of Legislative Services, in response to an inquiry from Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax.

Heather Cooper, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Taxation, also said in an email that “to the extent that student loans forgiven through the recently announced student loan forgiveness program are exempt from federal taxation … they would not be taxable on the Virginia income tax return.”

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

