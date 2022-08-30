Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Tuesday Forecast: Sunny, Hot and Humid, before scattered evening storms

Still hot, but a big drop in humidity tomorrow
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered evening storms today then a quiet rest of the week with a big drop in humidity

Tuesday: Patchy fog possible. Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening. Peak time in Richmond: 7-8pm. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%). Unimpressive rain amounts for most (around 1/4″)

First Alert: Much lower humidity arrives Wednesday afternoon for a couple days!

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and less humid. Low near 70 highs in upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and less humid. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. A stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Labor Day: Partly sunny. A stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

