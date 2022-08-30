Healthcare Pros
Richmond Flying Squirrels announce 2023 game schedule

The season opens at The Diamond on April 7, 2023
Richmond Flying Squirrels (Source: Richmond Flying Squirrels)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels have announced its 2023 game schedule.

The Squirrels’ 2023 season will open at The Diamond on April 7 against the Reading Fightin Phils.

“As we continue to have success in 2022, the planning process for 2023 has long since begun,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “Having our 2023 game dates will really accelerate this process. As we look to finish the 2022 season strong with our final two homestands and the Eastern League Playoff games at The Diamond beginning September 22, we are looking forward to another exciting season of Flying Squirrels baseball and are targeting our 13th consecutive Opening Night sellout on April 7.”

For the first time since 2014, the Squirrels will head to the Eastern League Southwest Division First-Half championship in September.

The Flying Squirrels will again be home on Independence Day, hosting another fireworks celebration.

You can find the full 2023 game schedule HERE. Game times and ticket information will be released at a later date.

