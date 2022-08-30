Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Raising Cane’s is gearing up to open two locations in Chesterfield County this fall.

The first location will open up in late fall in Chester at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway, followed by another opening at 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian.

In preparations for the openings, Raising Cane’s will hire 260 crew members for positions ranging from crew to management.

“Having grown up in the Richmond area, and with my extended family all still here, I am beyond excited to be a part of this growth for Cane’s,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Lisa Monge. “We can’t wait to meet all our awesome new Crew in the area, and we are counting down the days until we can open our doors in Chester and Midlothian and start serving all the Richmond-area Caniacs!”

Raising Cane’s will serve customers at its Chester location through its mobile app, dual-lane drive-thru, takeout and dine-in. The Raising Cane’s in Midlothian will feature a three-lane drive-thru and large patio, allowing customers to order chicken fingers for takeout, dine-in or through its mobile app.

For more information on Raising Cane’s, click here.

