Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says

Tennessee authorities are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was found dead on Tuesday morning in a neighborhood home.

WVLT reports the girl’s family identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. The 17-year-old’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, said her daughter was five months pregnant.

According to the family, Kimber Marie Wilson was found dead in her great-grandfather’s home. The girl’s uncle said he saw her just after midnight and she seemed OK. They said she was a good kid and a smart girl.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said the Caryville Police Department sent a lookout order for a suspect before canceling it after a few hours.

Caryville police did not immediately confirm if a person was in custody, but highway patrol officials said that that is usually the case when a lookout order is canceled.

