News to Know for Aug. 30: Man shot multiple times; Police Chief apologizes; Transgender bathroom policy

Man Shot Multiple Times At Chesterfield Condo

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times at the condos behind the Hancock Village Shopping Center.

The shooting happened around eight last night on Hancock Towns Lane.

No word yet if police have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Charges Dropped For 5 Former Delta Chi Members in Adam Oakes’ Death

Oakes died from alcohol poisoning while at a party pledging for the Delta Chi Fraternity in February of last year.

11 members of the fraternity were charged after his death. Six have since pleaded guilty or were found guilty of hazing or serving alcohol to a minor.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Collete McEachin confirmed the charges against the remaining 5 have been dropped but did not say why.

School Board Expected to Vote on Transgender Bathroom Policy Proposal

This proposal would allow Hanover students to use the bathroom and locker room that they say matches their gender identity.

However, in order to do that, students and their families would have to submit a written request to their principal along with multiple other documents. Then the school board would get the final say in each individual case.

The meeting starts tonight at 7 p.m.

Richmond Police Chief Apologizes

There is more fallout from an alleged mass shooting planned for the Fourth of July in Richmond. Now, the city’s police chief is apologizing, through a statement

Chief Gerald Smith says he’s sorry for any confusion or anxiety he caused by naming Dogwood Dell as the intended target in an alleged mass shooting plot.

Following the July press conference, questions emerged about why event organizers and police working the event weren’t told about the threat. And there still are questions about why the suspects charged in the case don’t face more serious charges.

During an interview earlier this month, the chief blamed the confusion on internal communication issues. Now city councilors look toward questioning the chief about the decisions made during a behind-closed-doors meeting. That special meeting has been called for Sept. 6.

The chief also said he’s currently planning a series of community conversations for the week of Sept 12 and that he stands ready to answer questions and rebuild confidence.

Back To School

Keep sending use your Back to School photos this week and next week! You may see them pop up on NBC12 or on our social media pages.

How’s the Weather?

Scattered evening storms today then a quiet rest of the week with a big drop in humidity.

It will be a mostly to partly sunny day. The peak time for storms will be between 7-8 p.m. in Richmond. Highs will be in the low 90s.

