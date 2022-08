RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes are blocked after a crash on I-95 in Richmond Tuesday morning.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash I-95 North near at mile marker 75. Multiple lanes blocked. Expect heavy delays @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/peYhNqIZi8 — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) August 30, 2022

The crash happened at mile marker 75 near 7th street and the I-64 east ramp.

VDOT says the north center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed, and that backups are 3.5 miles long.

