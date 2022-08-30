Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a motorcyclist was killed in a wrong-way crash in Richmond over the weekend.
Troopers were called around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 27 to the 1300 block of Cary Street for a three-vehicle crash.
Police said a 2019 Harley Davison 114 motorcycle was going the wrong way on Cary Street when a 2013 Nissan Altima and a 2008 Lexus RX could not avoid hitting the driver head-on.
The motorcycle driver, Scott A. Hasty, 63, of Richmond, died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.
The Altima and the Lexus drivers were not injured.
Police continue to investigate.
