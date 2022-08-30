Healthcare Pros
Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash in Richmond

Virginia State Police said a motorcyclist was killed in a wrong-way crash in Richmond over the weekend.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a motorcyclist was killed in a wrong-way crash in Richmond over the weekend.

Troopers were called around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 27 to the 1300 block of Cary Street for a three-vehicle crash.

Police said a 2019 Harley Davison 114 motorcycle was going the wrong way on Cary Street when a 2013 Nissan Altima and a 2008 Lexus RX could not avoid hitting the driver head-on.

The motorcycle driver, Scott A. Hasty, 63, of Richmond, died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

The Altima and the Lexus drivers were not injured.

Police continue to investigate.

