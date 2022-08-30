Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Chesterfield Monday evening.

On Aug. 29, just before 8 p.m., police were called to the 7300 block of Hancock Towns Lane on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found an adult man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating this shooting. Anyone with any information should call the department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

