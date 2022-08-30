Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Man gets 3 years in prison for scheme to sell fraudulent Super Bowl rings

A man was sentenced to prison for selling fraudulent Super Bowl rings to an auction house.
A man was sentenced to prison for selling fraudulent Super Bowl rings to an auction house.(USAO Central District of CA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New Jersey man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for a scheme to sell fake Super Bowl rings.

Scott Spina pleaded guilty earlier this year to a single count of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud and another count of aggravated identity theft.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California said Spina bought memorabilia in 2017 from a former pro football player. He then used that unidentified player’s information to place an order for three “family and friends” Super Bowl rings with the name Brady on them.

Spina told the ring-maker the jewelry was for former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to prosecutors, Spina eventually sold those rings to an auction house for $100,000.

Spina’s plea deal called for him to pay $63,000 in restitution to the former player.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
Hazmat crews were called to a crash involving the possible leak of pesticides in Chesterfield...
Hazmat called to crash with pesticide leak in Chesterfield
FILE - This is a display of Conagra Brands Reddi Wip at a Walmart. The whipped cream chargers...
Buying canned whipped cream will now require ID in New York
A man is currently in the hospital after getting shot in Chesterfield Monday evening.
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield shooting

Latest News

This Aug. 15, 2022, photo shows El Johnson, right, with her girlfriend, Sara Goodie, in Austin,...
Gen Z, millennials discuss their reluctance to become parents
The DeLorean Alpha5 electric car looks nothing like the model made before the company went out...
DeLorean gets an updated look
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne,...
Musk cites whistleblower as more reason to exit Twitter deal
NBC12 is taking a look back at the five hurricanes that left the most significant mark on our...
Top 5 worst hurricanes to hit Virginia
The White House says President Joe Biden will push his Safer America Plan, incluing an assault...
Biden to talk crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania